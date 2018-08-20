CHAMPAIGN – A journeyman quarterback who bounced from one Power 5 team to another with a stop in junior college, AJ Bush didn’t give up on himself.

Illini first-year offensive coordinator Rod Smith saw something, offered an opportunity but no promises. That was good enough for Bush.

“Just because someone’s not having success early his career, a lot of people miss what’s inside that person,’’ Bush said. “You can’t judge desire inside somebody.’’