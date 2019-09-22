News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 17:09:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Adam Miller's high school coach recaps Illinois official visit

Jeff Karzen
Staff Writer

The biggest Illinois basketball recruiting visitor in the last year, Chicago Morgan Park guard Adam Miller, concluded his weekend trip to Champaign on Sunday.

So now what? That is anybody’s guess, according to Miller’s high school coach, Nick Irvin. Irvin joined Miller for part of the trip along with a slew of other coaches and relatives.

Adam Miller stars at Chicago Morgan Park.
Adam Miller stars at Chicago Morgan Park.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}