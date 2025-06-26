AD Josh Whitman: 'Disruption is our opportunity'

And just as the Illini have some real momentum and coaches signed to long-term deals with non-compete clauses, the Illinois athletic department wades into the new world of college sports beginning next week with a determination to take advantage of chaos in the industry.

CHAMPAIGN – The Illini have taken steps forward with a recent Elite Eight berth and a football team that cracked 10 wins for the first time in more than two decades.





By being creative, aggressive and forward thinking, athletic director Josh Whitman said Thursday during a media round table, the Illini plan to maximize opportunity in the greatest era of change of college athletics. Following the House settlement, the game changes Tuesday, July 1, when schools essentially pay players to play, even if the semantics created let you think otherwise.

“I’ve said this for years. Disruption is our opportunity,’’ Whitman said. “We have an industry that is continuing to experience intense disruption. We’re very disciplined in the way we talk about it and think about it. Within Illinois athletics, we see this as our moment and see the change happening across college athletics as an opportunity for Fighting Illini athletics to out-think, out-strategize and out-execute our opposition.

“We will continue to find ways to think differently, to be creative, to maybe zig when others are zagging, to create a competitive advantage for the Fighting Illini going forward. The changes are all around us.’’

Whitman, like his coaches, aren’t sitting back after a couple good seasons.

“We will never confuse being pleased with being satisfied,’’ he said. “We have so much more work to do, so much more opportunity in front of us. We’re really happy with the progress we’ve made, but we have a lot more opportunity in front of us.’’

The revenue sharing starts next week, when the Illini plan to pay out the maximum allowed at $20.5 million, even as they lose a little more than a million from NCAA distributions. While the Illini plan to spread the wealth close to a 75-15-5-5 plan adopted by most schools in the Power 4, Whitman wouldn’t go into much detail, other than saying 98 percent of the revenue would be distributed among the four sports where tickets are sold – football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and volleyball.

“We’re not exactly in line with that (75-15-5-5), but we’re not far from that,’’ Whitman said. “It’s a significant investment in those four sports.’’

Through a Big Ten Conference licensing agreement, athletes will sign a contract selling their exclusive rights to promote the university, the Illinois athletic department, the Big Ten and NCAA while retaining their ability to cut deals otherwise in the sponsorship market. The university would retain the athlete’s contract for the length of their eligibility. If the athlete wishes to transfer, Illinois would negotiate with the other school in determining a settlement for those NIL rights.

“A transfer to another school has no mechanism to pay them, unless there’s an agreement between the three parties,’’ Whitman said.

Other power conferences are setting up similar deals. Whitman stressed it’s not pay to play, rather the schools purchasing the NIL rights.

Whatever you want to call it, I guess.

While the number of athletes at Illinois will likely fall from about 500 to 450, about 150 will be paid through NIL. Whitman said no state dollars will be used, even at a time when the university is phasing out student athletic fees.



