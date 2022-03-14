A rejuvenated Andre Curbelo will provide playmaking ability in the Tourney
Entering this season, Brad Underwood built his basketball team around the ability of sophomore point guard Andre Curbelo's to create, facilitate and distribute on offense with All-American center K...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news