The start of Jones’ career got off to a rocky star, however, with a couple team violations causing him major setback. Jones played in 24 games last year as a freshman, averaging just 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds.

When Illinois received a verbal commitment from Tevian Jone in the spring of 2018, most thought he could make an immediate impact with his combination of length and athleticism.

His off-the-court issues behind him, Jones is looking to break out in the coming season as a sophomore.

“Last year had its ups and downs, but that’s all in the past,” Jones said. “I’m really looking forward to a great year here. We have improved so much on both ends of the floor.”

Jones, a former top 100 recruit from Culver City, Calif., sat out an eight-game suspension, missing around half of the non-conference schedule.

When he returned, Jones showed flashes of why fans were excited when he signed, scoring 18 points and grabbing 4 rebounds against No. 13 Maryland.

“It was a good feeling,” Jones said about the Maryland game. “When my number was called, I was ready to go. When I got the ball, I was open, so I shot it.”

The next step for Jones is to become more consistent. He’s put in time in the gym getting shots up and wants to improve on his .292 percent from 3-point range. Getting better on defense has also been a big focus during the offseason.

More mature and focused, Jones is doing everything coach Brad Underwood has asked of to get back in good graces.

“I’ve grown more confident in myself, being able to see things on and off the court has raised my basketball IQ,” he said. . “I come to work every day with the mindset I have to be better today than I was yesterday.”

Orange and Blue News watched Jones and the rest of the Illini squad in action on Friday at an open practice. He didn't take many shots, but Jones displayed a solid floor game during the scrimmage and was active on defense.

Jones logged just over 9 minutes per game a year ago. There’s an opportunity see the court more at either forward spot. No one has really separated themselves yet at the 3. Jones wants to be that guy, but he knows it won’t be handed to him.

“Sure, we all want to play, be on the court,” Jones said. “Here it’s earned. We have to take it. Nothing is given to you here.”

That attitude is music to the ears of Underwood.



