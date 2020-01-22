5-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones visiting Illinois
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois hosts one of the top overall prospects in the nation on Wednesday in 5-star offensive lineman Broderick Jones from Lithonia (GA) in the Atlanta area. Getting Jones on campus in Champaign f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news