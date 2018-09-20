Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-20 10:13:15 -0500') }} basketball Edit

5-star big man Oscar Tshiebwe trips to Illinois

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst

5-star big man Oscar Tshiebwe begins his official visit to Illinois on Thursday morning. The 6-foot8 center is arguably the top rebounder in the country and the Illini will take their shot at getting the instant impact big man for the next 48 hours.

