5-star big man Oscar Tshiebwe trips to Illinois
5-star big man Oscar Tshiebwe begins his official visit to Illinois on Thursday morning. The 6-foot8 center is arguably the top rebounder in the country and the Illini will take their shot at getting the instant impact big man for the next 48 hours.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news