5 questions for Illinois football coach Lovie Smith at Big Ten Media Days
CHAMPAIGN – His athletic director has done everything but single-handedly pull Illini coach Lovie Smith from the hot seat. With some exciting new recruits on campus, there seems less pressure on th...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news