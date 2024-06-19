Illinois is the first Power 4 offer for Tittle, a 6-foot-1, 200 pound linebacker from LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy.

One of the most athletic prospects at the camp, Tittle clocked 4.63 forty-yard dash and 9-foot-4 broad jump during the testing portion.

Tittle impressed Illini linebacker coach Archie McDaniel during linebacker position drills with his stop and go quickness despite playing through a tweaked ankle. He picked up the offer during a meeting with head coach Bret Bielema.

"After the camp I had a great tour of the facility and an amazing talk with Coach Bret and my mother," Tittle said. "He told me the good news. This means a lot because this is my first Big Ten offer and it’s in my home state so I can stay close to home.

A two-way player at Nazareth Academy, Tittle lines up at running back on offense. Illinois is recruiting him to play WILL linebacker in its 4--3 base defense. He recorded 65 total tackles and rushed for 450 yards last season as a sophomore.



Illinois joins Marshall, Toledo, and Western Michigan is extending an early offer to Tittle. He is also getting heavy interest from Boston College, Purdue, and Iowa State, among others.

Tittle figures to be an in-state priority for Illinois in the 2026 class. So far, most of his conversations with the staff have been with Director of Player Personnel Dre Brown, who played running back at Illinois.

"He has told me is that Illinois is a great place to make me a better man and a better player," Tittle said. "He said I would fit nicely there with my size and athleticism and I would be a great addition".