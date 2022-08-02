2025 wing Bryce Heard recaps Illinois visit

Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a free trail through the month of August. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code KICKOFF2022.

Rising sophomore wing Bryce Heard from Florida prep powerhouse Montverde Academy was on campus in Champaign for an unofficial visit on Monday.

Heard is one of the top Illini recruiting targets in the class of 2025. Orange and Blue News caught up Heard to get the skinny on his visit to Illinois.