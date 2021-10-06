2024 forward Morez Johnson visited Illinois
Chicago St. Rita forward Morez Johnson was among a group of in-state prospects that made the trip to Champaign last weekend for an unofficial visit. Orange and Blue News caught up with Johnson to r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news