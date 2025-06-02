Advertisement
Published Jun 2, 2025
Tight end Will Vala has a top 3 with Illinois official visit up next
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Three-star in-state prospect Will Vala from Downers Grove (Ill.) North will be on campus at Illinois this weekend, the first of three upcoming upcoming official visits for the 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end.

The visits loom large as Vala closes in on his college decision. He discusses what some of the deciding factors will be in this update from Orange and Blue News.

