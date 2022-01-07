2023 safety Jermaine Matthews lands Illinois offer
With the season now complete, the Illinois coaching staff has moved its focus onto the recruiting side of things, including recently extending offers to numerous 2023 prospects. Among those offers ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news