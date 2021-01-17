OrangeandBlueNews - 2022 wing Kam Craft becoming high major target

2022 wing Kam Craft becoming high major target
He doesn't get quite the fanfare of some of the other 2022 prospect in the state of Illinois like big man AJ Casey and knock-down shooter Jaden Schutt, but 6-foot-6 wing Kam Craft is getting the attention of high major coaches.
Orange and Blue News spoke to Craft to update his recruitment, talk about the postponement of high school hoops, and find out his plans for this spring.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and get a 30-day FREE trial. Click on the banner below to get started. Premium access to our stories, rankings, and forums for 30 days absolutely free.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news