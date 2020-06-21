 OrangeandBlueNews - 2022 wing Jadon Schutt sees his recruitment soar
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-21 20:23:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 wing Jadon Schutt sees his recruitment soar

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Rivals150 shooting guard Jadon Schutt has become one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest the spring as college coaches are allowed to officially contat 2022 prospects for the first time. Now hi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}