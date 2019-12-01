2022 wide receiver Reggie Fleurima checks out Illinois
Illinois hosted a big group of underclassmen on Saturday for the season finale against Northwestern. Among the visitors was sophomore wide receiver Reggie Fleurima from Naperville (Ill.) Central. O...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news