2022 OL Hunter Whitenack visits the Illinois campus
2022 offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack recently made the nearly 3-hour drive from the Fort Wayne, Indiana area to Champaign to check out the Illinois campus. Whitenack, who is yet to be ranked by ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news