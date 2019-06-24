2021 wing Luke Goode holds Illinois offer
Illinois recently offered 2021 shooting guard Luke Goode from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Homestead and hosted him for an unofficial visit. Orange and Blue News spoke to Goode about his new Big Ten offer and ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news