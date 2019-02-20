As just a sophomore, Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier offensive tackle David Davidkov holds a total of 9 scholarship offers, with 7 of those coming from Big 10 programs, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, and Wisconsin.

Along with his current list of offers, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive lineman has also been garnering interest from several other high-profile programs. The Class of 2021 prospect is grateful for all of the attention he has received.

“It’s all been great,” Davidkov said. “It’s all new to me, but it’s been great to get recognized. Besides the offers I have, I am also being recruited by Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, and a few others.”