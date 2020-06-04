2021 defensive end Brandon Svets on the Illini radar
Illinois is showing interest in 2021 defensive end Brandon Svets from Evanston (Ill.) Loyola Academy. Orange and Blue News spoke to Svets to get the lowdown on the communication he's had with the I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news