2021 big man Sam Ayomide Onu set to trim list
Illinois is looking to make the cut when four-star center Sam Ayomide Onu trims his list. The Illini made their pitch during a Zoom conference this week. Orange and Blue News caught up with Ayomide...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news