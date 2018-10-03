Illinois is the latest Power-5 offer for Class of 2020 wide-receiver Lawrence Arnold, who also holds offers from Colorado, Iowa State, and Purdue.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound two-star prospect out of Desoto (Texas) heard about the Illini offer from his head coach late last week, and he was elated when he heard the news.

“When I got the offer, I was amazed because I know Illinois is such a great school,” Arnold said. “They have been one of my favorite schools to talk to so far, so it was just a great feeling to get that offer.”