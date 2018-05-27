2020 point guard Zeb Jackson from Toledo (Ohio) Maumee Valley Country Day was in Champaign to check out Illinois, and he walked away from the visit with an offer from the Fighting Illini.

It's the second Big Ten offer for the three-star prospect who just finished up his sophomore year of high school. He also holds an offer from Ohio State.

"I was with Coach Underwood in the practice gym after watching some film and he told me that he was giving me a scholarship," Jackson said. "I was blessed to receive an offer from such a good coaching staff and I feel like it is a great program that is going to grow and become a very good program over the years. "