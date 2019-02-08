2020 big man Seryee Lewis favors Big Ten programs
CHICAGO – He doesn’t have an offer from Illinois yet, but Seryee Lewis isn’t afraid to say he’s very fond of the Fighting Illini. The Kenwood junior took an unofficial visit to Champaign last weeke...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news