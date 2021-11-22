WRAP-UP: Cincinnati handles Illinois in Hall of Fame Classic
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cincinnati stormed back from a big early deficit to run away from Illinois on Monday night in Kansas City, 71-51. The Bearcats move on to the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic. Illinois...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news