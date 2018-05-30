WR Edwin Carter eager to make his mark on Illini program
Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood’s Edwin Carter had been anxiously awaiting graduation for weeks now, and his big moment finally came on Tuesday night.
Carter, a three-star wide-receiver, reflected on his milestone.
“I feel great knowing I’ve done all I can do in high school, and I’m very excited about college,” Carter said. “The past four years have prepared me tremendously. All the setbacks and trials I’ve been through in school, as well as at home, have prepared me to work as hard as I can for my future.”
