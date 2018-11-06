“It gives guys more hope and more energy,’’ said Illini defensive end Bobby Roundtree. “I’m sure guys probably didn’t feel that we had a chance. Seeing what we could do to a team like this gives them more hope in how they feel about the rest of the season.’’

A double-digit underdog again last Saturday, the Illini offense exploded in a 55-31 victory, when Lovie led the defense after cutting loose one of his best friends in the business.

Sure, there’s been a win over Rutgers, the Big Ten’s whipping boy (when it’s not the Illini). But a 2-19 record against the rest of the league did little for Lovie Smith’s reputation, even in a crowd where orange and blue are the two favorite colors in the Crayola box.

The Illini weren’t even close. Three successive blowout losses caused some fans to throw their hands up and led to the “resignation’’ of defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson.

CHAMPAIGN – Anything would have been better than the two previous weekends, when the Illini reminded everyone how far of a climb still remained just to reach the competitive mid-pack in the Big Ten Conference.

Illinois managed to stop the bleeding against a program with its own issues. In the process, the Illini created a bit of hope for the last three weekends of the regular season.

An easy win against a flawed Minnesota program doesn’t completely flip the script for Lovie and his Illini. Nothing can wipe away those performances against Purdue and Maryland, not to mention the final 20 minutes against Penn State.

That got a guy fired and didn’t do anything for the job security of anybody working in a quiet ticket office. Scoring 55 points didn’t do much for Minnesota defensive coordinator Robb Smith, who was fired Sunday.

But after the changes last week, “guys were more into this game,’’ Roundtree said.

The 24-point win over Minnesota was a pain reliever, a Tylenol for some awful football over the last few weeks. But there are still some issues to be addressed. If anyone needed a reminder, three-star Chicago Phillips wide receiver Fabian McCray’s de-commitment Sunday brought that back into focus.

Nonetheless, it was a chance to celebrate a win, take a step up the rung in the Big Ten West and avoid the nasty questions for a week. In some circles, doubling the win total – from two last year to four this year – is cause for a party, or something.

“Record aside, we’re trending in the right direction,’’ Lovie said Monday. “We’ve been doing that for a while. It’s good to get a win and to show that to people on the outside. Talking about the process, that’s what we’re going through. Eventually, you get over the hump and start winning consistently. The future is very bright.’’

Actually, it’s still mostly cloudy. The Illini play at rebuilding Nebraska before finishing with Iowa and Northwestern. This trip to Lincoln is likely the best chance for another win this season, even if the Cornhuskers are rebuilding and gaining momentum in the first season under Scott Frost.

“We’re saying the same thing about our program.’’ Lovie said. “You get there and really see yourself being able to take off. We love being three touchdown underdogs going into an environment like that.’’

That’s an interesting way to look at it, but the Illini feel good after knowing a hole in the Row-the-Boat Gophers.

There’s still a need to feel like they truly belong in this feel good moment. Fifth-year quarterback Reggie Bush, who began his career at Nebraska before sliding to Iowa Western Community College, Virginia Tech and Champaign, knows just about everything in Memorial Stadium in Lincoln besides how they decorated the visitor locker room. If Bush wants to make a statement, he’s not acting like it.

“I don’t have to say it,’’ he said. “At the end of the day, I’m going there to play. I don’t like to hold grudges.’’

Bush is another pair of feet in a potent running attack, and offensive coordinator Rod Smith keeps pumping life into this program from his side of the ball. The 430 yards rushing against the Gophers reminded the rest of the league the first priority is loading the box to stop the run against the Illini.



