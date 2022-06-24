Williams ready for feature role in Lunney Jr. offense
There have been a few different instances over the last year and half that Isaiah Williams could have decided to leave the Illinois football program when things didn’t go his way – or the way that ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news