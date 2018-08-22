Malik Hall Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Latest with Purdue targets Malik Hall, Brandon Newman and Armaan Franklin? — BCBoiler (@BCboilerup) August 20, 2018

Malik Hall recently cut his list to a group of five, and the Boilermakers are joined on it by Michigan State, Texas, Oregon and Oklahoma. Purdue sits in a very good spot with Hall, and while I cannot guarantee that the Boilermakers are going to get him, I do believe they have as a good of a shot with the top 50 prospect as his other four finalists. Armaan Franklin and Brandon Newman, teammates on the Meanstreets squad this past summer, will both spend an official visit on Purdue the weekend of Aug. 31. Franklin is down to Purdue, Indiana and Xavier, while Newman has yet to narrow his list. I would be surprised if Purdue does not land one of the two Rivals150 guard prospects.

Is it a first come, first serve deal w Carolina and their scholarships now? — Greer T (@gthreadgill7929) August 19, 2018

Who do you feel has the best shot to land Josiah James? — Doc Page (@ClemsonDoc09) August 20, 2018

Duke or Michigan State. Getting any sort of information out of James or his camp has remained difficult, but just last week news came out that he was down to a final four group that consisted of the Blue Devils, Spartans, Tennessee and Clemson. His father played at MSU and Tom Izzo and his staff have made him a priority in recent months, though UT and Clemson have been recruiting him the longest. I expect the Blue Devils to land James this fall, although all four still do have a shot.

Do you think Mizzou has a realistic chance with their 2 top targets in Rocket Watts and EJ Liddell? — JohnnyBegood (@chieftiger58) August 20, 2018

Thought's on Terrance Shannon's de-commitment from DePaul? — Ben (@bmh_twosix) August 20, 2018

Terrence Shannon, a top 75 wing, backed off of his commitment to DePaul over the weekend, news that we broke on Sunday morning. Shannon felt that he rushed his initial decision and that it was in his best interest to open things back up. From here, I would expect an onslaught of new programs to jump into his recruitment. He has one of the best ceilings in his class, thanks to his younger age and recent growth spurt that has seen him grow close to a foot since his freshman year. Prior to committing, his four finalists were DePaul, Maryland, Illinois and Florida State. The Blue Demons are not totally out of it, as he had told Rivals.com, but the Illini and Seminoles should be seen as heavy favorites. MORE: Who should recruit Shannon?

What’s your thought about Tre Mann recruitment and his standing with unc.? — Eddie (@edruiz12) August 20, 2018

Tre Mann’s recruitment is far from over. Many, for one reason or another, believe that he is a layup for UNC. While the Tar Heels have picked up major steam lately and have scheduled an official visit with him for Sept. 14, his recruitment remains wide open. Tennessee and Florida have just as good of a chance as the Tar Heels. Kansas is also a sneaky contender for Mann, as he will take an official visit to Lawrence the weekend after he goes to Chapel Hill. UNC is a strong contender, but not an automatic commitment that many have come to assume.

Who is the next Iowa St basketball commit? — #EveryBoteIn (@AlexBerngard) August 20, 2018

I’ll go with Luke Anderson. The three-star forward from Florida hasn’t cut his list entirely, but he did tell Rivals.com that he was pretty comfortable with the three programs to which he has scheduled official visits: Iowa State, Minnesota and Georgia. Anderson will visit Ames the weekend of Sept. 7 along with wing Marcedus Leech, who is already committed. While Anderson could visit the other two before coming to a decision, I do like where the Cyclones sit with him heading into the fall.

With Ismael Massoud’s Top 5 just released, who do you think is the team to beat? Local Rutgers or someone else? — WFU Sports Stats (@DeacFan3) August 19, 2018