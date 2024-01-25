CHAMPAIGN - All-Big Ten guard Jacy Sheldon scored 25 points to lead No.12 Ohio State to a 67 to 59 win over Illinois on Thursday night at State Farm Center.

Illinois played perhaps its best basketball of the season in the first half, taking a 33-22 lead into the locker room. Makira Cook scored 11 points in the half and Illinois limited the Buckeyes to 36 percent shooting.

The Illini outscored Ohio State 20-4 in the second quarter. They finished the first half on an 18-2 run and held the Buckeyes scoreless for over 7 minutes in the second quarter.

"For thirty some minutes we played really great basketball," Illini coach Shauna Green said. Especially the first 20 minutes, that was some of the best basketball that we've played. In the second quarter, I thought our defense was elite. We were locked in."

The Buckeyes flipped the script after the break, opening the second half with full court pressure and forcing double-digit turnovers in the third quarter. They trimmed the lead to 45-42 with Sheldon scoring 9 of her 25 points in the frame. .

Ohio State took the lead for good at 51-49 with 6:15 in the fourth quarter on a driving layup by Cotie McHahon, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Buckeyes had six impactful offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.

"We knew that their pressure would ramp up in the third," Green said. "We had 10 turnovers in the third quarter and they scored easy baskets out of them. But even after that, we were still in the game."

Illinois made it interesting in the final moments, getting as close as 4 points on a free throws by Genesis Bryant with 41.9 seconds remaining. The Buckeyes closed it out at the free throw line.

Turnovers and missed shots at the rim plagued Illinois in the second half. The Illini committed a season-high 21 turnovers in the game and went 12-for-28 on layups.

Cook led Illinois with 16 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, Senor forward Kendall Bostic dominated on the glass, posting a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds. Bryant was in double figures with 14 points.