Brown-Hagger transfers from Mississippi State where she just finished up her freshman season. A former top 100 prospect, she averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds this past season for the Bulldogs.

A native of Shorewood, Illinois, the 5-foot-9 Brown-Hagger returns to her home state to play for the Illini. She played her final two seasons of high school basketball at Example Academy in Frankfort, Illinois. Brown-Hagger committed to Illinois following campus visit.

"From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home thanks to the incredibly warm and welcoming atmosphere," Brown-Hagger said. "I'm completely aligned with Coach Green's vision and approach, and the staff's passion and dedication match my personal aspirations."

Brown-Green adds talent to an Illini backcourt that brings back leading scorers Makira Cook and Genesis Bryant and highly-regarded sophomore wing Gretchen Dolan. The Illini also class of 2024 recruit Berry Wallace, a McDonald's All-American wing.

Brown-Green was a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 54 overall prospect, the No. 20 guard, and the No. 1 player from the state of Illinois, according to espnW HoopGurlz. As a a high school senior at Example Academy, she averaged 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 3.2 steals per game.

Prior to attending Example Academy, Brown starred for two seasons at Joliet Catholic Academy, where she did a little bit of everything, averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 2.5 assists per contest.

"I am so excited to have Jasmine join our family. Jasmine is someone we have known for a long time and who fits our system perfectly," Illinois coach Shauna Green said. " She is an elite defender and someone who thrives in a fast-paced system. She will flourish in our ball-screen offense and our Phoenix transition. We are ecstatic that Jas is coming home!"