Preview: Illinois travels to No. 1 Oregon

Illinois travels to #1 Oregon on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood previews exhibition game at Ole Miss

Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood media availability on Thursday. 

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois

2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.

Illinois football depth chart vs. Oregon

Illinois depth chart vs. Oregon

Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois

Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.

Published Oct 28, 2024
Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. Illinois hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on FS1

