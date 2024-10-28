Advertisement
Preview: Illinois travels to No. 1 Oregon
Illinois travels to #1 Oregon on Saturday. Preview, keys to the game, and a prediction.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Brad Underwood previews exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood media availability on Thursday.
• Doug Bucshon
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor was back at Illinois
2027 quarterback Trae Taylor visited Illinois for the Michigan game.
• Doug Bucshon
Three-star TE Logan Farrell discusses his flip to Illinois
Illinois flipped three-star tight end Logan Farrell from Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey.
• Doug Bucshon
Watch: Minnesota week: Illini coach Bret Bielema press conference
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema weekly press conference. Illinois hosts Minnesota on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on FS1
