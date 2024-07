Illinois newcomer Carson Goda met with the media on Wednesday. Goda transferred to Illinois from DII program Saint Anslem College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. He joins the Illini with one season of eligibility remaining.

Goda was selected second team All-Northeast-10 Conference the last two seasons. As a junior in 2023, he recorded 48 receptions for 566 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games,