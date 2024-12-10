Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. Wisconsin

Illini head coach Brad Underwood, point guard Kylan Boswell, and wing Tre White post game vs. Wisconsin. Illinois defeated the Badgers 86-80 on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
Illini head coach Brad Underwood, point guard Kylan Boswell, and wing Tre White post game vs. Wisconsin. Illinois defeated the Badgers 86-80 on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.
Illinois came up short on Friday night in Evanston, falling 7-66 in overtime to Northwestern.
No. 19 Illinois opens the Big Ten slate on Friday at Northwestern.
Big Ten Report Card looking at the recruiting class for each program after National Signing Day.
Beerman was a big late addition for Illinois at a position of need, flipping his commitment from Purdue last week. He
Orange and Blue News breaks down the fame film on new Illinois commit Dylan Frechette.
Illinois came up short on Friday night in Evanston, falling 7-66 in overtime to Northwestern.
No. 19 Illinois opens the Big Ten slate on Friday at Northwestern.
Big Ten Report Card looking at the recruiting class for each program after National Signing Day.