Published Dec 10, 2024
Watch: Illinois post game press conference vs. Wisconsin
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illini head coach Brad Underwood, point guard Kylan Boswell, and wing Tre White post game vs. Wisconsin. Illinois defeated the Badgers 86-80 on Tuesday night at State Farm Center.

