Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss
Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss
Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9
No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.
Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood
The Illinois newcomers features three international players, including Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence
Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.
Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday. The Illini play an exhibition game on Friday against Lewis then open the season at home against Florida State on Thursday, November 7
