Advertisement

in other news

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.

 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9

No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9

No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.

Premium content
 • John Supinie
Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood

Illini basketball goes global under Brad Underwood

The Illinois newcomers features three international players, including Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence

Trip to #1 Oregon a chance for Illini to rise to national prominence

Illinois has a chance to return to national prominence when it travels to No. 1 Oregon on Saturday.

Premium content
 • John Supinie

in other news

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Watch: Post game press conference versus Ole Miss

Illinois coach Brad Underwood press conference post game versus Ole Miss.

 • Doug Bucshon
Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Recap: Illlini drop exhibition game at Ole Miss

Illinois fell 91-74 in an exhibition game at Ole Miss on Sunday.

Premium content
 • Doug Bucshon
No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9

No. 1 Oregon cruises past Illinois, 38-9

No. 1 Oregon put Illinois away in the first half en route to a 38-9 win in Eugene on Saturday.

Premium content
 • John Supinie
Advertisement
Published Oct 30, 2024
Watch: Illini women's basketball coach Shauna Green
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Illinois women's basketball coach Shauna Green spoke with the media on Wednesday. The Illini play an exhibition game on Friday against Lewis then open the season at home against Florida State on Thursday, November 7

Illinois
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS