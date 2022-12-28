With the new legislation allowing college athletes to earn money off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), the world of college sports has changed forever. Beyond picking the best program, the signing of a student-athlete may also be influenced by the NIL opportunities available to them at each school.

The Illini Guardians NIL Collective was created specifically to meet that challenge, provide opportunities for University of Illinois student-athletes to give back to their community, and keep the Fighting Illini competitive on the field, on the court, on the course, or wherever they participate in their sport.

The Illini Guardians is using the collective power of the Illini Nation to keep our University of Illinois teams thriving! Go to IlliniGuardians.com or click on the promo below and subscribe today!