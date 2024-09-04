in other news
Recruiting roundup: Top Illinois targets set visits
Where Illinois stands with its top basketball recruiting targets.
PFF: What we learned from Illini win over EIU
Top Illinois performers EIU according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. EIU
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to reporters following the Illini's 45-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday
Tougher matchups ahead for Illini after blowout of EIU
A tougher schedule now awaits Illinois after an expected manhandling of FCS opponent EIU on Thursday night.
Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0
Illinois took care of business against an overmatched Eastern Illinois squad, rolling to a 45-0 win in the season opener
Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek met with the press on Wednesday to preview the game against No. 19 Kansas.