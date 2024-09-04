Advertisement

Recruiting roundup: Top Illinois targets set visits

Recruiting roundup: Top Illinois targets set visits

Where Illinois stands with its top basketball recruiting targets.

 • Doug Bucshon
PFF: What we learned from Illini win over EIU

PFF: What we learned from Illini win over EIU

Top Illinois performers EIU according to PFF and what we learned about the team.

 • Doug Bucshon
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. EIU

Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post game vs. EIU

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to reporters following the Illini's 45-0 win over Eastern Illinois on Thursday

 • Doug Bucshon
Tougher matchups ahead for Illini after blowout of EIU

Tougher matchups ahead for Illini after blowout of EIU

A tougher schedule now awaits Illinois after an expected manhandling of FCS opponent EIU on Thursday night.

 • John Supinie
Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0

Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0

Illinois took care of business against an overmatched Eastern Illinois squad, rolling to a 45-0 win in the season opener

 • Doug Bucshon

Published Sep 4, 2024
Watch: Illini linebacker Dylan Rosiek
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois linebacker Dylan Rosiek met with the press on Wednesday to preview the game against No. 19 Kansas.

