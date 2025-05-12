Advertisement
Published May 12, 2025
Watch: Illini golf coach Mike Small post round 1 NCAA Urbana regional
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small following round 1 of the NCAA Urbana regional. The Illini finished the day holding a 1-stroke lead over #35 Texas Tech.