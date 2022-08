Illinois freshman quarterback Donovan Leary talks about the first two weeks of training camp, adjusting to the college game, and more.

A three-star quarterback out of Sicklerville (NJ) Timber Creek, Leary signed with Illinois over over offers from Rutgers, Virginia Teach, Boston College, Maryland, and others.

Leary passed for Leary has passed for over 4,000 yards at Timber Creek over the last three seasons.