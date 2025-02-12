Watch: Former Illini All-American Kofi Cockburn grateful for jersey honors

In an event on Tuesday that celebrated the legacy of former Illini All-American Kofi Cockburn, the University of Illinois honored his remarkable contributions to the basketball program by raising his jersey to the rafters. This prestigious recognition is reserved for players who have made a significant impact on their teams and the sport itself.

Cockburn, known for his dominant presence on the court during his tenure at Illinois, was a force to be reckoned with in college basketball. His impressive stats and accolades, including being named an All-American, solidified his place in Illini history.

Prior to the ceremony, Cockburn reflected on his journey and expressed gratitude for the support he received from teammates, coaches, and fans throughout his career. His jersey now hangs alongside other Illini greats.