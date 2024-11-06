Watch: Bret Bielema media availability on Wednesday

in other news
Commit: Illini flip three-star CB Tywan Cox
Three-star cornerback Tywan Cox flipped his commitment to Illinois.
Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-EIU
Brad Underwood spoke to the media to preview the season opener on Monday against Eastern Illinois.
Top Illini freshman Will Riley set to make his debut
Highly regarded freshman Will Riley is set to make his debut against EIU on Monday.
PFF: What we learned from the loss to Minnesota
Top Illinois performers against Minnesota according to PFF and what we learned about the team.
Watch: Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer post-game vs. Minnesota
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer spoke to the media following the Illini's 25-27 loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Wednesday. The Illini have a bye this week before hosing Michigan State on November 16.
