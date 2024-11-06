Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
Watch: Bret Bielema media availability on Wednesday
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema met with the media on Wednesday. The Illini have a bye this week before hosing Michigan State on November 16.

