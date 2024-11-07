Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-SIUE

in other news
Commit: Illini flip two-star offfensive tackle JJ Hirdes
Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.
Breaking: Illini junior wing Ty Rodgers to take redshirt season
Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.
Update: Illinois hosted four-star linebacker Grant Beerman
Illinois hosted Purdue commit Grant Beerman for an official visit over the weekend.
Commit: Illini flip three-star CB Tywan Cox
Three-star cornerback Tywan Cox flipped his commitment to Illinois.
Watch: Brad Underwood press conference pre-EIU
Brad Underwood spoke to the media to preview the season opener on Monday against Eastern Illinois.
in other news
Commit: Illini flip two-star offfensive tackle JJ Hirdes
Illinois flipped two-star offensive tackle JJ Hirdes from a previous commitment to WMU.
Breaking: Illini junior wing Ty Rodgers to take redshirt season
Illinois junior wing Ty Rodgers will sit out the season and take a redshirt.
Update: Illinois hosted four-star linebacker Grant Beerman
Illinois hosted Purdue commit Grant Beerman for an official visit over the weekend.
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood held a press conference ahead of Friday's home game versus SIU-Edwardsville.
- ATH
- WR
- DUAL
- CB
- TE
- S
- DT
- RB
- WDE
- OG