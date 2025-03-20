Watch: Brad Underwood pre-Xavier in NCAA Tournament

Illinois coach Brad Underwood met with media outside of the locker room at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Illini face Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:45 CT on Friday.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood met with media outside of the locker room at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Illini face Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:45 CT on Friday.
Brad Underwood held a press conference on Sunday after the Illini were selected as the 6-seed of the Midwest Region.
Illinois secured in the 6-seed in the Midwest region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Orange and Blue News breaks down how Illini freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley stack up as NBA prospects.
Will Riley, Ben Humrichous, Kylan Boswell, and Tomislav Ivisic spoke to reporters following the loss to Maryland.
Brad Underwood met with reporters outside the Illini rocker room following the loss to Maryland on Friday.
Brad Underwood held a press conference on Sunday after the Illini were selected as the 6-seed of the Midwest Region.
Illinois secured in the 6-seed in the Midwest region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Orange and Blue News breaks down how Illini freshmen Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley stack up as NBA prospects.