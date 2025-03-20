Advertisement
Published Mar 20, 2025
Watch: Brad Underwood pre-Xavier in NCAA Tournament
Doug Bucshon  •  OrangeandBlueNews
Illinois coach Brad Underwood met with media outside of the locker room at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Illini face Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at 8:45 CT on Friday.