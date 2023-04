During a Coaches vs. Cancer even on Tuesday night, Illini coach Brad Underwood discussed the additions of transfers Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon. Both are grad transfers with one year of eligibility remaining.

Illinois formally announced the additions of Domask (SIU) and Harmon (Utah Valley) to the roster earlier on Tuesday. Both signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid with the University of Illinois and are set to join the Fighting Illini program.