OrangeandBlueNews - Video: Bret Bielema discusses Illini scrimmage

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-04 21:03:01 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Video: Bret Bielema discusses Illini scrimmage
Doug Bucshon •
OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema discusses the scrimmage on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}