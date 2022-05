Head Coach Brad Underwood announced Tuesday that Terrence Shannon Jr. has signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid with the University of Illinois and is joining the Fighting Illini program as a transfer.

Shannon is a 6-foot-6-inch, 215-pound guard from Chicago. He played the last three seasons at Texas Tech, averaging 11.0 points (915) and 3.6 rebounds (299) in 83 games with 54 starts during his career with the Red Raiders.