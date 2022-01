On Tuesday, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema formally introduced newly hired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Barry Lunney Jr.

Lunney and Bielema will be reunited after Lunney spent five years as the tight ends coach at Arkansas under Bielema from 2013-17.

Lunney comes to Champaign from UTSA, where he served as associate head coach/offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2020 and 2021.