CHAMPAIGN – The 27-point beat down on Minnesota was entertaining, admittedly. It ended a five-game losing streak and pumped some life into a fan base ready to flat line.

But Minnesota is Minnesota on the road. The Gophers, it must be remembered, are coached by Richard Pitino, who is Pitino Light in his family tree, and Minnesota can’t be trusted outside of The Barn in the Twin Cities, where that funky raised floor is worth more than a few points.

Then a win over Maryland came in MSG, one of the coolest places in the world. It didn’t matter if the seats were half-full, because this was the only win over a ranked team this season. The win skyrocketed enthusiasm among Illini fans.

Another step backward in a double-digit loss at Minnesota.

Last weekend, there’s a win over Nebraska. It’s hard to say when that’s ever been a big deal in Big Ten basketball, unless you’re on the bottom looking up.

But what this season is really missing is one of those breakthrough wins, signature wins against a true powerhouse. With No. 9 Michigan State coming to town Tuesday, it’s a chance for the Illini to affect the Big Ten race and create optimism for the Big Ten Tournament, where the Illini will most likely need wins over the heavyweights to give any chance at stealing an NCAA bid.