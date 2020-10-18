UPDATE: Where Illinois stands with Bryce Hopkins
Speculation has run wild as the recruitment of Rivals150 wing Bryce Hopkins winds down. The No. 30 prospect in the nation, Hopkins is reportedly near a decision with a handful of teams in the mix. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news