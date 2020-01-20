Underwood on rotation: "As comfortable as I've been since we've been here."
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Consistency is one of the most crucial aspects of every sport. All players strive for it and every coach demands it, yet, a lot of team’s remain restless while it tries to achieve...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news